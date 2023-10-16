Global Anastomosis Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Key Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

October 16, 2023

The Business Research Company has released the comprehensive report "Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023," encompassing all aspects of the anastomosis devices market . According to TBRC's forecast, the anastomosis devices market is projected to attain $4.53 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

The surge in surgical procedures is driving the growth of the anastomosis assist devices market. North America is anticipated to lead, holding the largest market share. Major market players in the anastomosis devices market include Vitalitec International GmbH, Ethicon Inc., Medtronic plc, Peters Surgical, Synvisc Micro Companies Alliance, B. Braun, and Novare Surgical Systems.

Emerging Anastomosis Devices Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Anastomosis Devices Market is the introduction of technologically advanced products. Leading companies in this market are concentrating on innovation and the launch of advanced products and technologies to maintain their market position.

Anastomosis Devices Market Segments

.By Type: Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Automated Suturing

.By Usage: Disposable, Reusable

.By Application: Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anastomosis devices are instruments, either disposable or reusable, that facilitate an inverted or everted tissue closure. They are secured by two or more rows of B-shaped stainless steel, titanium, or occasionally absorbable staples. These devices are used to remove diseased tissues from the body without causing the leakage of body fluids.

Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anastomosis Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The anastomosis devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

