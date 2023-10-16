PLEXIS Assists VERDA Healthcare In Their Mission To Serve Seniors With A New Kind Of Medicare Advantage Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jose Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems , a leading provider of next-generation core administrative assets for payers, today announced its partnership with VERDA Healthcare , a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Health Plan (MAPD), to provide an end-to-end integrated administrative solution as the company begins serving seniors in Houston, Texas, representing Fort Bend, Harris, and Montgomery counties.VERDA Healthcare's MAPD Plan, which includes Chronic Special Needs Programs (C-SNP), was formed to help ensure access to health and wellness services for underrepresented ethnic communities across the United States. The Heath Plan is designed to help people 65 and older who live in predominantly ethnic communities in Houston, Texas with the goal of expanding across the U.S., especially Asian-Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Arab Americans.“VERDA Healthcare is a new Medicare Advantage Plan designed by deeply passionate medical providers with proven track records and personal roots in the communities we serve. We provide a model of care that puts cultural relevancy and understanding at its core, by integrating social connectedness and cultural experiences into our benefit plans because we know they improve physical, emotional, and overall health.” Said Frank Vo, CEO and Founder of VERDA Healthcare.“In addition, PLEXIS solutions deliver next-level efficiency and effectiveness in core operations that enable our associates to focus on the strategic work and innovation needed to deliver on our mission to provide access to quality health and wellness services.”“PLEXIS is proud to support VERDA Healthcare as they focus on enhancing the experience of care and health care outcomes for underrepresented communities.” Said Jose Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems.“Our disruptive, next-generation automated solution suite provides organizations like VERDA Healthcare the ability to redirect focus from back-office operations to strategic member andprovider-facing initiatives that improve the overall healthcare delivery experience and achieve their advanced objectives, while drastically reducing administrative cost and optimizing their Medical Loss Ratio.”About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading healthcare payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payer administrative organizations (health insurers, health plans, third party administrators, etc.) worldwide. More than 110 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 50 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.About VERDA HealthcareVERDA Healthcare is a new Medicare Advantage Plan launched by a passionate, purpose-driven group of experienced healthcare professionals committed to the idea that healthcare should be easily and equitably accessed by all. It is designed for people 65 and older who live in predominantly underrepresented, ethnic communities, especially Asian-American, Hispanic-American and Arab-American communities.

