Global 2D Chromatography Market To Reach $52.2 Million By 2030 With A CAGR Of 4.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2D Chromatography: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global 2D chromatography market, valued at $35.7 million in 2022, is projected to grow to $52.2 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.
Segment Analysis :
2D Gas Chromatography: Expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% and reach $35.2 million by the end of the analysis period. 2D Liquid Chromatography: The growth rate for this segment has been readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8 years, taking into account post-pandemic recovery.
Geographic Insights :
The U.S. Market: Estimated at $9.7 million in 2022. China: Forecast to reach $11.3 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Japan and Canada: Projected to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany: Expected to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR within Europe.
Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured) :
Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories Danaher Leco Merck KGaA Restek Sepsolve Analytical Shimadzu Thermo Fisher Scientific Waters
What's New? :
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Evaluation of market presence across multiple geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial). Access to digital archives and Research Platform. Complimentary updates for one year.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 88
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $35.7 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $52.2 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Market for 2D Chromatography
Global Market for 2D Chromatography Global Market for 2D Chromatography Tags 2D Chromatography Chromatography Gas Chromatography Laboratories Laboratory Equipment Laboratory Testing Liquid Chromatography
MENAFN16102023004107003653ID1107250907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.