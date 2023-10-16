Global 2D Chromatography Market To Reach $52.2 Million By 2030 With A CAGR Of 4.9%


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2D Chromatography: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global 2D chromatography market, valued at $35.7 million in 2022, is projected to grow to $52.2 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Segment Analysis :

  • 2D Gas Chromatography: Expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.3% and reach $35.2 million by the end of the analysis period.
  • 2D Liquid Chromatography: The growth rate for this segment has been readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8 years, taking into account post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights :

  • The U.S. Market: Estimated at $9.7 million in 2022.
  • China: Forecast to reach $11.3 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Japan and Canada: Projected to grow at 1.6% and 5.4% respectively during the 2022-2030 period.
  • Germany: Expected to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR within Europe.

Key Competitors (Total 32 Featured) :

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Danaher
  • Leco
  • Merck KGaA
  • Restek
  • Sepsolve Analytical
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Waters

What's New? :

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.
  • Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.
  • Evaluation of market presence across multiple geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial).
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform.
  • Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • 2D Chromatography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
