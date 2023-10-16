Southwest Florida Girl Scout Receives Green Light To Build Gold Star Family Memorial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FL, US, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Girl Scout Troop 292 is thrilled to announce that Michaela Fischer has received final approval to build a permanent memorial garden at Veterans Memorial Park in Lehigh Acres, FL to honor Gold Star Families.The memorial will feature a raised flower garden in the shape of a 5-point star and will include borders made from Eastern Gray granite with circular cast bronze emblems at the tips of each point on the star featuring each of the five branches of the military. At the base of the memorial will be a bronze plaque with details about the garden and a QR code for those that would like to learn more about Gold Star Families and their loved ones who made the greatest sacrifice in the name of freedom.The Gold Star Memorial Garden will be located adjacent to the current Veterans Memorial and flagpole at the entrance to the park. The location will be easily accessible from the walking path in a beautiful spot that is partially shaded by tall Oak Trees.“Every detail, including the colors and types of flowers selected will honor and pay tribute to these wonderful families.” says Fischer.“The Memorial Garden website will enrich the experience of visiting the memorial with content specifically designed to honor the fallen, their families, and educate the community.”The Gold Star Memorial Garden is tentatively scheduled to be dedicated by Ms. Fischer in early November to the Veterans Memorial Park in Lehigh Acres as part of her efforts to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.For more information about the Gold Star Memorial Garden, contact Girl Scout Troop via email at .

