Global POC Medical Imaging Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Segments

POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 " by The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive overview of the POC medical imaging market. According to TBRC's forecast, the POC medical imaging market is expected to reach a market size of $1.58 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth of the POC medical imaging market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the market. Key players in the market include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corp., and Samsung Medison Co Ltd.

EmergingPOC Medical Imaging Market Trend

An emerging trend in the POC medical imaging market is the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Companies in the POC medical imaging market are developing artificial intelligence-integrated POC medical imaging devices and tools to enhance their position in the market.

POC Medical Imaging Market Segments

.By Product: X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound

.By Application: Cardiology, Gynecology Or Obstetrics, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Home Care Settings

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

POC medical imaging refers to medical testing with portable or handheld imaging devices in healthcare settings to obtain immediate diagnostic images at the patient's bedside or point of care, enabling rapid decision-making and treatment planning. It is used to bring imaging to the patient for clinical research.

POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies POC medical imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

