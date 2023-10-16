UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION QUALIFIES RAADR's FORM 1-A REGULATION A OFFERING STATEMENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RAADR INTENDS TO MARKET AND GROW ITS USER BASE FOR ITS ANTI-BULLYING SOCIAL MEDIA APP AND PLATFORM WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announced today that The United States Securities and Exchange Commission qualified its Regulation A Offering Under The Securities Act of 1933 stock offering.Current Plan:RAADR is working with Cooperative Computing, an application development firm, to further develop its cyber-bullying and social media platform with artificial intelligence. RAADR and Cooperative Computing working together were able to successfully re-launch the new RAADR 2.0 parent monitoring application on the IOS platform on February 2, 2023, and on the Google Play Store platform on January 24th, 2023. RAADR plans to launch an application subscription marketing campaign during the first quarter of 2024. We have an initial milestone projection of 10,000 new subscriptions a month for projected revenue from advertisers between $29,500 - $49,500 per month. We expect recurring revenues to begin by the third quarter of 2024.Opportunity:As of 2011, parents were spending over $1,100 per month to raise their children to the age of 17. Keeping children safe is undoubtedly the most important concern on a parent's mind, and RAADR will cost parents as little as a quarter of one percent of that monthly expense total. Our tiered pricing starts at $1.95 per month followed by $4.95 per month and $9.95 per month with no contractual commitment (affiliate pricing is TBD). With over 35.2 million US households with children under the age of 18, it's it is our goal to capture 50,000 of those within 12 months, 500,000 within 2 years, and 2 million of those within 5 years; these subscription figures will generate annualized revenue of between $1 and $2 by the end of the first year, $17 and $29 by the end of the second year, and $71 and $119 by the end of the fifth year. There is, of course, no assurance that RAADR will be able to achieve its goals, even if it is able to obtain adequate capital.Jacob DiMartino, CEO of RAADR stated“We believe RAADR is poised to make some significant growth of its user base over the next 12 months. The approval of today's filing will ultimately play a huge role in the success of our growing company”.ABOUT RAADR, INC.RAADR, Inc. (OTC“RDAR”) publishes software that protects children who use social media and the internet. Known as the internet anti-bullying company, RAADR's products allow children, parents, school districts and law enforcement to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior across social media and the metaverse in real time. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is a parental monitoring and student reporting social media application, allows parents to protect children by using real time monitoring across all major social media platforms and the metaverse to report cyberbullying, suicidal thoughts and threatening behavior. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real-time alerts, and site filtering, RAADR'S platform can determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim or could be the victim of campus violence, cyber bullying, stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. According to a recent study conducted by , over 21% percent of the kids studied between the ages of 10 and 18 have been cyberbullied. The RAADR app is available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks.

Jacob DiMartino

RAADR Inc.

+1 8447223701

email us here

