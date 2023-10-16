Diqat Dibromide Market Size, Share, Demand And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diqat Dibromide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Diqat Dibromide Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company is a comprehensive source of information covering every aspect of the diqat dibromide market. According to TBRC's forecast, the diqat dibromide market is predicted to reach $9.01 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth of the diqat dibromide market is attributed to the increased demand for industrial crops such as sugar cane. The North America region is expected to dominate, holding the largest market share. Major players in the diqat dibromide market include Corteva Agriscience Inc., Coromandel International Limited, EverGrow Group, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, and Bayer CropScience SE.

Emerging Diqat Dibromide Market Trend

An emerging trend in the diqat dibromide market is the rising concern regarding soil contamination. Soil contamination occurs when pollutants are present in the soil at levels that deteriorate or eliminate one or more soil functions. Diquat dibromide, binding strongly with soil and contaminating groundwater and nearby streams, is used to aid harvesting and for aquatic weed control.

Diqat Dibromide Market Segments

.By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

.By Corn Type: Corn, Wheat, Cotton, Soybean

.By Form: Crystalline, Liquid

.By End-User: Water Treatment, Agriculture, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Diqat dibromide is a non-selective contact herbicide, algicide, desiccant, and defoliant with a slight odor. It is utilized as a pesticide to manage aquatic plants and to desalinate water. Diquat dibromide restricts photosynthesis by disrupting the thylakoid membranes of green cells and inhibiting the function of the photosynthetic enzyme.

Diqat Dibromide Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diqat Dibromide Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The diqat dibromide market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

