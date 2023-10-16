Free Electronics Recycling Focuses On Availability In Wards 7 And 8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Free Electronics Recycling Provided for Small Businesses and Non-Profits and District ResidentsReverse Logistics Group - a licensed representative of companies that produce the world's most popular electronic products - is working with the District of Columbia's Department of Energy and Environment to offer residents, small businesses and small non-profits in Ward 7 and Ward 8 safe and easily accessible opportunities to recycle old and outdated devices.If you can't use or fix it - It's time to Recycle it!We will be in your neighborhood on Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 1pm. Our Collection vehicle will be located adjacent to Kenilworth Rec Center Farmer's Market on Ord St NE. Participants can bring their electronic items in as-is condition to the truck and we take it from there.Items we can accept for recycling include: computers, tablets, monitors,TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, and cell phones.Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list.A complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at .RLG and its electronics manufacturer partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group is a global 4PL service provider specializing in the development, operation, and regulatory compliance of tailored end-to-end solutions for all aspects of product take-back and returns management. More information about RLG can be found at .For questions or additional information contact /us.

