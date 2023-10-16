Investment Surge In Offshore Drilling Projects Propels Offshore Crane Market To Reach $32.79 Billion By 2027

The global offshore crane market is on a robust growth trajectory, poised to increase from $21.91 billion in 2022 to $23.86 billion in 2023, boasting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This upward momentum is set to continue, with the market anticipated to reach $32.79 billion by 2027, fueled by an 8.3% CAGR.

Palfinger AG

Cargotec Oyj

Liebherr

Konecranes Oyj

Kenz Figee Group BV

Heila Group

NOV Inc.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Company Limited

Seatrax Inc.

XCMG Group

American Crane

MELCAL SpA

PLM Cranes BV

MacGregor Sormec SRL

The offshore crane is a pivotal lifting device mounted on pedestals for material and personnel transfer between ships, barges, and structures. These cranes are crucial in heavy-lift applications, shipboard operations, and production and drilling activities.

Types of Offshore Cranes :



Board Offshore Cranes

Knuckle Boom Cranes

Telescopic Boom Cranes

Lattice Boom Cranes

Luffing Cranes Other Types

Key Features of Board Offshore Cranes :



Conventional rope-luffing crane with a slew bearing type

Lifting capacities up to 1,200 tons

Used for offshore wind park installation Maximum boom length of 102 meters

Lifting Capacity Categories :



0 - 500 MT

500 - 2,000 MT

2,000 - 5,000 MT Above 5,000 MT

Applications : Oil and gas, marine, renewable energy, and more.

Market Research Report: The offshore crane market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, detailed segments, market trends, and growth opportunities. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape.

Key Technological Trend : Advancements in technology are reducing offshore carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions during production. Major companies are pioneering innovations to uphold sustainability. For example, Huisman Equipment BV launched a 700mt Travelling Quayside Crane in July 2022, significantly expediting offshore wind turbine component load-out processes and reducing CO2 emissions.

Strategic Acquisition : In September 2022, Rainbow Industries Co acquired the intellectual property and assets of Kalmar's heavy crane product line, expanding its capabilities in crane manufacturing.

Regional Highlights: In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the offshore crane market, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Covered Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Investment Surge: The increasing investments in offshore drilling projects are anticipated to drive the offshore crane market's growth. Offshore drilling involves extracting petroleum and natural gas from oceanic reserves using mobile or fixed platforms located off the coast. Offshore cranes play a crucial role in lifting and transporting containers, drilling machinery, and piping sections.

Market Value: The market value is defined as the revenues earned by enterprises within the specified market and geography, typically denominated in USD.

