Global AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Top Players

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The report "AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company offers an extensive overview of the AI in beauty and cosmetics market. As per TBRC's forecast, the AI in beauty and cosmetics market is anticipated to achieve $6.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%.

The rise in demand for personalized beauty and cosmetic products is driving the growth of the AI in beauty and cosmetics market. North America is projected to lead with the largest market share. Key market players in the AI in beauty and cosmetics market include L'Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Olay, Shiseido, Procter & Gamble, Pure & Mine, YOus Skincare, My Beauty Matches, EpigenCare Inc.

Emerging AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Market Trend

An emerging trend in the AI in beauty and cosmetics market is the adoption of technological advancements. Companies within this market are integrating new technologies to maintain their competitive edge.

AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Market Segments

1. By Type: Personalized Recommendation Tools, Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms, Demand Forecasting And Supply Chain Tools, Real-Time Customer Service Platforms, AI-Based Beauty Devices

2. By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3. By End-User: Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Other End-Users

4. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The use of artificial intelligence in beauty and cosmetics involves leveraging advanced AI and machine learning techniques to analyze various aspects of beauty and cosmetics. This enables enhanced beauty matching, facial visualization, skin assessment, and personalized recommendations for skincare and potential treatments.

AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Beauty And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in beauty and cosmetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

