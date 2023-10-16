Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Targets CAGR Of 16.9% From 2023 To 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Critical implant placement in US orthopedic surgery thrives through surgeon support, growth in spine, nose & throat applications.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recently released Future Market Insights report, the orthopedic navigation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2033, with revenues estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.2 billion by the end of 2033.Increasing financing initiatives from the government for surgical navigation system research and development is also contributing to market growth. The high cost of surgical navigation systems and product recalls, on the other hand, are anticipated to have a negative impact on the orthopedic navigation systems market's growth.Get a Sample Copy of the Report:Businesses are concentrating on raising knowledge about the use and benefits of orthopedic navigation systems among healthcare professionals and patients. In developed countries, manufacturers of surgical navigation systems have begun to reach out to local communities by offering CME classes. As a result, physicians and experts are becoming more aware of the availability and use of orthopedic navigation systems. Furthermore, commercially marketed orthopedic navigation systems come with a six to seven-year warranty, resulting in a seven-year product sales cycle. Due to the increased demand for technology aid in orthopedic treatments, the market for orthopedic navigation systems is likely to expand throughout the forecast period.The Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market is witnessing substantial growth as it plays a pivotal role in modern orthopedic surgery. These advanced systems provide real-time guidance to surgeons, ensuring precision in joint replacement procedures. With a focus on minimally invasive techniques and improving patient outcomes, the market is on a trajectory of continued expansion and innovation,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Key Takeaways:Precision and Accuracy: Orthopedic navigation systems are at the forefront of orthopedic surgery, offering precise and accurate guidance to surgeons. These systems assist in improving the outcomes of complex joint replacement procedures.Minimally Invasive Surgery: The market is witnessing a surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, which is driving the adoption of orthopedic navigation systems. These systems allow for smaller incisions, reduced tissue damage, and quicker patient recovery.Rising Aging Population: The increasing global aging population is contributing to the growth of this market, as older individuals often require joint replacement surgeries for various orthopedic conditions.Advanced Imaging Technology: Orthopedic navigation systems leverage advanced imaging technologies such as CT scans and real-time tracking to provide surgeons with a detailed view of the patient's anatomy during surgery.Improved Implant Placement: These systems enable precise implant placement, which is crucial for the long-term success of joint replacement surgeries. This contributes to better patient outcomes and longevity of implants.Market Competitiveness: The orthopedic navigation systems market is competitive, with several key players investing in research and development to enhance system capabilities and features.Cost Considerations: While orthopedic navigation systems offer numerous benefits, cost can be a factor. Hospitals and healthcare facilities may need to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of these systems in terms of improved patient outcomes and reduced post-operative complications.Unlock Exclusive Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Insights at Unbeatable Discounts:Competitive Landscape:The key players operating in Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market include Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith + Nephew, OrthAlign, Globus Medical, and Zimmer Biomet.In February 2021, Brainlab, received FDA clearance for both Cirq and Loop-X Mobile Imaging Robot. Following the CE mark approval, the FDA's clearance paved the way for Brainlab to enter the U.S. market with the Cirq robotic alignment module for spine procedures, and Loop-X, a fully robotic intraoperative imaging device on the market.In January 2021, DePuy Synthes received 510(k) FDA clearance for VELYS robotic-assisted solution. It is designed for use with the ATTUNE total knee system.In November 2020, Stryker, completed the acquisition of Wright Medical, in an attempt to enhance its market position globally in trauma and extremities. It will provide the company with significant opportunities to improve outcomes, advance innovation, and increase patient reach.In July 2020, Smith + Nephew, publicized the introduction of the RI Navigation for Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). This device received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA and CE Mark certification for THA.Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation:By Application:KneeHipSpineBy Technology:ElectromagneticOpticalOther TechnologiesBy End Use:HospitalsAmbulatory Surgery CentersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAPACMiddle East and Africa(MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:Joint Replacement Market Analysis : A newly released market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales market in 2021 were held at US$ 17.1 Billion. With a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 27 Billion by 2032.Knee Replacement Market Outlook : The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

