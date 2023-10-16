Ashdown Phillips Appointed To Manage Five Of Ashbycapital's Flagship London Office And Retail Properties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured: AshbyCapital Property Director Tom Smithers with Ashdown Phillips' director & surveyor Holli Renton, at the Kensington Building.

- Tom Smithers, Property Director, AshbyCapitalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ashdown Phillips has been appointed by AshbyCapital , the property investment management company, to manage five of its flagship London office and retail properties: One Bartholomew, The Avenue, The Kensington Building, Kensington Arcade, and The Future Works, Slough.The new multi-year property management deal follows Ashdown Phillips' work with Ashby and Helical Plc preparing their joint office development The JJ Mack Building in Farringdon. Having impressed on this project, Ashdown Phillips's brief has now been extended to the management of five of Ashby's properties.Andrew Wraight, Managing Director of Ashdown Phillips said:“AshbyCapital have an unrivalled reputation for the highest standards in their buildings and we are looking forward to working on their assets. Through our diligent management and by delivering a first class service to occupiers, we plan to improve the customer experience and will work closely with AshbyCapital to focus on market-leading sustainable building management.”Tom Smithers, Property Director of AshbyCapital, said:“We were impressed with Ashdown Phillips' long-term approach when preparing JJ Mack for launch, their attention to detail and their commitment to occupier experience. This is exactly the approach we want to ensure our buildings offer the very best for those working in and visiting them. It was therefore a natural choice to extend our relationship with Ashdown Phillips from design to ongoing management across a number of our properties.”ENDS// About Ashdown Phillips //Ashdown Phillips and Partners is a boutique commercial property company, with a diverse portfolio under management across the UK including commercial offices, business centres, event spaces, shopping centres and retail parks.With a people-centric ethos at its core and having grown organically since its foundation in 2004, Ashdown Phillips is known for delivering best-in-class property management and high-quality advisory services to its clients and occupiers.Seeking to innovate and lead in a rapidly evolving market, the Ashdown Phillips team works closely with its owner and asset manager clients to deliver the 'brilliant basics' whilst looking to optimise net operating income and maximise long-term capital value.// About AshbyCapital //AshbyCapital LLP is a property investment management company focusing on high-quality assets in locations with strong long-term prospects.It identifies property opportunities and invests across a range of sectors, working together with established and respected partners to maximise assets and deliver outstanding returns.AshbyCapital is privately backed. It was founded by Peter Ferrari, who has over 35 years' experience in the property market, and has a high-calibre team as well as an advisory committee made up of some of the industry's most established and respected names.

