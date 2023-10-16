Promptcare Introduces New Infusion Center To Community In Lawrence, Kansas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New location offers on-site infusion therapy and full-service specialty pharmacy in comfortable, private space for patients managing rare and chronic conditions

LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PromptCare announces today the grand opening of its PromptCare Infusion Center of Lawrence, located at 4505 W. 6th St., Suite C, in Lawrence, Kan.The new infusion center provides specialty pharmaceuticals and on-site infusion therapies to treat complex neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other rare and chronic health conditions. The center is staffed with specialty-trained infusion nurses to oversee all aspects of patient care in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers.“PromptCare's commitment to compassionate care puts the needs of patients first. Our patient-first approach offers comprehensive infusion, pharmacy, and nursing services that are also convenient, accessible, and cost-effective for the Lawrence community,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare.“Patients with chronic health conditions can expect a personalized, collaborative, and safe approach to care that helps them live their fullest lives.”The modern space features comfortable, private infusion suites for patients requiring intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) infusion therapies and other advanced specialty medications. PromptCare partners with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payor network, co-pay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for optimal patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.PromptCare's Infusion Center of Lawrence is an extension of the company's nationwide footprint. Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, and respiratory services. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payors in managing complex medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn's disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, COPD, bleeding disorders, and many other nutritional, autoimmune, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.PromptCare is licensed to dispense specialty pharmacy drugs in all 50 U.S. states. The company plans to introduce additional infusion centers in 2024 to meet the growing needs of patients requiring infusion therapy to manage chronic and complex health conditions.PromptCare's Infusion Center of Lawrence is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flexible scheduling to accommodate evening and weekend appointments.The PromptCare team invites the public to attend its grand opening reception and facility tour Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. The Chamber, Lawrence will present a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by dinner. Pharmacists, nurses, and staff will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions about infusion services at PromptCare. RSVP to .Visit promptcare or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email with questions.# # #About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions live their fullest lives.Photo OpportunityPhoto opportunities and interviews with Paul Jardina, CEO, are available during and after the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 4:10 p.m.Media ContactHolly Rohleder, Vice President of Marketing913-626-9707

