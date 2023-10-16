Light Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Light Therapy Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 The global light therapy market size is expected to reach $1.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.09%.”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Light Therapy market to hit $1.43 billion by 2027, with 5.09% CAGR. Comprehensive info in TBRC's 2023 Light Therapy Global Market Report."
"Light therapy market growth attributed to skin disease prevalence. North America leads the light therapy market share . Key players include Verilux, Koninklijke Philips, Beurer, Lucimed S.A., Lumie, Aura Daylight, Alaska Northern Lights."
Light Therapy Market Segments
.By Product: Light Box, Floor And Desk Lamps, Handheld Devices For Skin Treatment, Light Visor, Dawn Simulator, Light Therapy Lamps, Other Products
.By Light Type: White Light, Blue Light, Red Light, Other Light Types
.By Application: Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Eczema, Acne Vulgaris, SAD/Winter Blues, Sleeping Disorders, Other Applications
.By End User: Homecare Setting, Hospital, Dermatology Clinics, Other End Users
.By Geography: The global light therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Light therapy, commonly known as phototherapy, is a non-invasive medical treatment that treats various skin diseases by using different wavelengths of light for a set period of time to specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity and improve healing. It is used in treating autoimmune diseases, bacterial infections and fungal infections on the skin, psychiatric conditions, retinal diseases, and tumors.
Read More On The Global Light Therapy Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Light Therapy Market Trends And Strategies
4. Light Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Light Therapy Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
