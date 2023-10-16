Global Kidney Transplant Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Development Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company is a comprehensive source of information that covers all aspects of the kidney transplant market. According to TBRC's forecast, the kidney transplant market is predicted to reach a market size of $6.9 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth of the kidney transplant market is attributed to the rise in the incidence of renal disorders and kidney failure. The North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the market. Major players in the industry include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Medtronic Plc., TransMedics Inc., and Preservation Solution Inc.

Learn More On The Kidney Transplant Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Emerging Kidney Transplant Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Kidney Transplant Market is advancements in kidney transplantation. Companies operating in the kidney transplant market are focused on creating innovative kidney transplant solutions to sustain their position in the market.



Kidney Transplant Market Segments

.By Transplant Type: Deceased-Donor Kidney Transplant, Living-Donor Kidney Transplant, Expanded Criteria Donor

.By Age Group: Adult, Pediatrics

.By Application: Drug Delivery, Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring

.By End-User: Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutes

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global kidney transplant market report at:



Kidney transplant is a surgical procedure that involves replacing a diseased or non-functioning kidney with a healthy kidney from a donor. It is a treatment option for individuals with end-stage kidney disease or severe kidney dysfunction that cannot be adequately managed with other therapies, such as dialysis.

Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The kidney transplant market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rare Kidney Diseases Global Market Report 2023



Kidney Dialysis Global Market Report 2023



Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2023