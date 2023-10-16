(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breast Cancer Summit

A Free Summit for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Patient World is thrilled to announce "Breast Cancer Healing Journeys: Medical Experts & Patient Narratives," a special summit dedicated to breast cancer awareness and support, in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer Healing Journeys is designed to provide a platform for education, inspiration, and healing through a unique combination of medical expertise and personal narratives. The event will feature distinguished speakers, including an experienced gynecologist, a cancer research scientist, a naturopathic doctor, and courageous breast cancer survivors who are also accomplished authors.

Date: October 26-29, 2023

Time: Starting at 8 am EST

Location: Virtual Event (Online). Register at PatientWorld/summits

Cost: FREE

This engaging and informative summit aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, shed light on recent advances in treatment and prevention, and inspire those affected by breast cancer. Attendees will be able to gain valuable insights from experts in the field and hear empowering stories of survival and resilience from breast cancer survivors. Below are a few of the speakers:

Keynote Speakers:

1. Jawad Mustafa – Renowned Gynecologist and Breast Health Coach

2. Laleh Talebian - Distinguished Cancer Research Scientist

3. Becky Lee - Naturopathic Doctor and Holistic Health Expert

Breast Cancer Survivor:

1 Stevanus – Author of Boobless & Beautiful

2 Bracey - Healthy Environment Expert

Topics to be Covered Include:

.The significance of early detection

.Integrative approaches to breast cancer care, including naturopathic strategies to incorporate during therapy.

.Personal stories of breast cancer survival, hope, and resilience.

.Resources for patients and their loved ones.

Patient World invites breast cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about breast cancer to join us for this transformative event. By participating, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of breast cancer, access valuable resources, and find inspiration from those who have faced and overcome this challenging journey.

