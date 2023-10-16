Satdha, Plant Based Thai Kitchen Celebrates Its 10Th Anniversary With Special Tasting Menu

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Satdha 10th Year Anniversary

Chef Gunn Pankum has created a Special 10 Course Tasting Menu to Celebrate Satdha's 10th Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Satdha , the pioneering Plant Based Thai Kitchen, proudly celebrates its 10th year of bringing exquisite gourmet vegan Thai delicacies to Los Angeles. In honor of this landmark occasion, Chef Gunn Pankum will present a special 10 course Dinner celebrating 10 years of culinary excellence. This culinary celebration will be held, at the restaurant, on November 9th, 2023.

Since its inception, Satdha has been a beacon for innovative and soulful plant-based Thai cuisine. Their dedication to authenticity, combined with a contemporary twist, has made them a staple in the L.A. dining scene.

Chef Gunn Pankum, with her exemplary skills and passion for Thai vegan dishes, has played an integral role in shaping Satdha's reputation. For this special event, she has crafted an exclusive tasting menu that will introduce new tantalizing dishes, pushing the boundaries of what vegan Thai cuisine can be.

The 10th Anniversary celebration will be Thursday November 9, 2023, with two seatings at 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm, PDT. This offers diners the flexibility to choose a time that best suits their schedule while ensuring an intimate dining experience.

Reservations for this highly anticipated event are expected to fill up quickly. Interested parties are encouraged to book their seats at their earliest convenience to avoid disappointment. Please visit to purchase your tickets.

About Satdha, Plant Based Thai Kitchen:

Established in 2013, Satdha is a Chef driven restaurant that has been a frontrunner in plant-based Thai cuisine in Los Angeles. Their commitment to fresh ingredients, traditional techniques, and innovative flavors has won them a loyal clientele and numerous accolades over the years.

