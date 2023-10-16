Attend The Athens Home Expo October 20 To October 22, 2023, At The Classic Center In Athens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3-Day Home Show Event Presented By McGee Heating & Air Is Free To The Public; Features The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

ATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos , the foremost leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Athens Fall Home Expo : October 20, 2023 to October 22, 2023 at The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the Expo.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Athens area and surrounding communities of Stone Mountain, Dahlonega and Hartwell, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, home siding, kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor spas and more will be participating at the Athens Fall Home Expo.

Athens, Stone Mountain and Hartwell residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

McGee Heating & Air Inc ., a venerable family-owned enterprise is Presenting Sponsor of the Athens Fall Home Expo. Boasting a wealth of expertise in the realm of air conditioner and heater installations, McGee Heating & Air has masterfully executed numerous intricate projects in the Greater Athens area, fueling their unwavering trust in the acumen of their workforce, and the excellence that graces every facet of their workmanship.

Admission to the Athens Fall Home Expo is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday October 20, 2023 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday October 21, 2023 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday October 22, 2023 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Classic Center is located at 300 N Thomas Street, Athens, GA 30601. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the foremost leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 successful home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. With a combined 30+ years of experience in Home Shows, Expos and Trade Shows, the staff at Nationwide Expos knows the ins and outs of home decor, remodeling, and home goods trade shows. With top-of-the-line event management and marketing teams, Nationwide Expos provides exhibitors with professional, organized and results-driven events. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

