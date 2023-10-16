Hanwha/E&C Partners With Utility Global For Hydrogen Production From Waste Gas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hanwha/E&C seeks to use the eXERO technology platform deployed in H2Gen mode to convert biogas to high-purity, ultra-low and negative carbon intensity hydrogen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Utility Global , the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXERO TM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced that Hanwha/E&C is partnering on the development of a new application for the company's H2GenTM mode of the eXERO technology platform, which focuses on a disruptive approach to producing ultra-low and negative carbon intensity hydrogen. Hanwha/E&C signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore one or more potential business arrangements to produce hydrogen from biogas using Utility Global's proprietary technology in Hanwha/E&C's business, including a potential demonstration plant in the Republic of Korea.Hanwha/E&C and Utility Global will collaborate on engineering to deliver a H2Gen product tailored to biogas applications. The H2Gen reactor units are modular, yet highly customizable in different configurations and for a range of applications. They are designed to work in a wide range of industrial settings from steel manufacturing to petrochemical production to refining and biogas. With a product-based approach, the implementation of the platform is also extremely fast when compared to field-built projects, shaving up to a year off a typical execution period. Due to the platform's removal of both the need for renewable electricity and the complexity of existing hydrocarbon processes (while combining the benefits of both), it completely changes the economics and logistics of highly sustainable hydrogen.H2Gen Mode Benefits:.Lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) due to no renewable electricity required, process simplicity and scale flexibility..Utilize variable feedstocks and waste gases to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors..Onsite solution eliminates the need for transporting gases to site, reducing cost and reliability concerns for logistics, road safety issues and vehicle emissions..Modular, shop-fabricated equipment design allows for plants to be deployed quickly, yet in a customer-specific configuration.“While H2Gen is manufactured in a highly modular way, its flexibility in deployment sets it apart from the 'one-size-fits-all' hydrogen solution that many electrolyzer-based companies are pushing to market,” stated Dillan Fernando , chief commercial officer of Utility Global.“The versatility of our eXERO technology platform allows for a high degree of customization to a customers' specific needs, while maintaining attractive economics and the supply chain certainty of a product-based manufacturing strategy."For more information on Utility Global solutions and service details, visit .###About Utility GlobalUtility Global is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. The company's mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology.For more information on Utility Global, please visit .About Hanwha GroupFounded in 1952, Hanwha has grown quickly by anticipating and responding to changing business environments with a balanced business portfolio that includes energy & materials, aerospace, finance and retail & services. Our expertise and synergy in key areas have catapulted us into the seventh-largest business in South Korea and a Fortune Global 500 company. Hanwha continues to grow rapidly as we strive to pursue global leadership in all of our businesses. We are building a robust foundation for sustainable development and a brighter future for everyone.For more information, visit:

