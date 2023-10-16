Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market is predicted to reach $78.83 billion by 2027 at a 6.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 .

The growth in the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market is due to increased demand in agriculture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market share. Major players in the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market include Yara International, Haifa Group, Nutrien, Coromandel International, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan.

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Segments

.By Type: Macroelement WSF, Microelement WSF, Other Types

.By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

.By Form: Dry, Liquid

.By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

.By Geography: The global nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer refers to a type of fertilizer that contains nitrogen in the form of water-soluble fertilizers, which can be dissolved in water and are applied directly to the plant by drip irrigation and foliar application to improve nutrient use efficiency. They have many advantages over traditional fertilizers, such as better yields and better availability of soil nutrients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

