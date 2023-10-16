Leading Organic Superfood Supplier Transitions Into New Leadership Through Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The sale of Earth Circle Organics was managed by WebsiteClosers, a business brokerage firm known for its expertise in facilitating transformative transactions.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers , one of the world's biggest and most trusted business brokerage firms, is thrilled to announce the sale of leading organic superfoods company Earth Circle Organics . The terms of the deal won't be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the asking price for the business was easily achieved.Earth Circle Organics, a leading supplier of wholesale organic foods and supplements in the United States, is pleased to announce the company's successful transition of ownership. Renowned for its extensive range of organic superfoods, oils, and supplements, Earth Circle Organics has played a pivotal role in promoting healthier choices among modern individuals.Long service as a beacon for health-conscious consumers, Earth Circle Organics houses a diverse array of premium products such as coconut oil, Nori seaweed, Maca powder, and Chlorella tablets. With a mission to inspire healthy choices one step at a time, the company's founder, John Ward, firmly believes in the transformative power of incremental changes in one's lifestyle."A healthy lifestyle is built on a series of positive choices," said John Ward, the visionary owner of Earth Circle Organics. "Our journey has been about providing people with healthier alternatives that empower them to make those choices. We've been privileged to serve a diverse customer base, from individual families to retailers, with premium organic products."Earth Circle Organics' unique approach to wholesaling organic foods has allowed them to offer high-quality products at competitive prices, particularly when purchased in bulk. By supplying a wide range of retailers and individual households, the company has played a vital role in making organic foods and supplements more accessible to a broader audience.The sale of Earth Circle Organics was expertly managed by Website Closers, a leading business brokerage firm known for its expertise in facilitating transformative transactions. Brian Tumpane , the broker who orchestrated the sale, emphasized the importance of preserving the company's legacy of promoting healthier living."Earth Circle Organics' journey is a testament to the impact of making better choices for ourselves and our planet," stated Brian Tumpane. "We are honored to have played a role in ensuring the seamless transition of this iconic company into new ownership. We are expecting amazing and great things from the new owners as well."As Earth Circle Organics enters a new chapter under fresh stewardship, the company's commitment to providing wholesome, organic products remains steadfast. The legacy of promoting healthier choices, one step at a time, continues to thrive.Congratulations to everyone who made this meaningful and successful transaction possible!Broker Contact:Brian Tumpane847-224-5273ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

