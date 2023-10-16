2024 Carewell Caregiver Awards Nominations Now Open For All Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsored by Attends®, the awards celebrate the unsung heroes of family care.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carewell , the leading e-commerce resource for caregivers, has opened nominations for its fourth annual Carewell Caregiver Awards. The Awards spotlight the efforts of outstanding caregivers across the nation and highlight their selfless commitment and the essential role they play in society.Bianca Padilla, CEO and Co-founder of Carewell, expresses her passion for this initiative, saying, "At Carewell, we are honored to sponsor these awards and shine a light on the selflessness and commitment of family caregivers across the country. They are the unsung heroes who provide care and support to their loved ones day in and day out. It is our privilege to recognize their efforts and provide some financial assistance to make their caregiving duties a little easier.”Sponsored by Attends®, this year's program features six award categories, each designed to honor a different aspect of caregiving.- Caregiver of the Year Award - $5,000 prize: This award recognizes an unpaid family caregiver who consistently goes above and beyond their responsibilities to provide exceptional care for a loved one or friend.- Community Builder Award - $2,500 donation: This award celebrates an individual in the caregiving community who has become a beacon of inspiration, knowledge, and support for caregivers and care recipients alike. The winner will have the opportunity to donate $2,500 to their preferred caregiving organization, further extending their impact.- Family Caregiver Hero Award - $1,000 prize: This award acknowledges a caregiver who has demonstrated remarkable devotion and sacrifice in caring for a family member. It celebrates the vital role of family caregivers and the profound impact they have on the well-being of their loved ones.- Companion Caregiver Hero Award - $1,000 prize: This award pays tribute to a caregiver who provides invaluable companionship and emotional support to a non-family member, showcasing the significance of their presence and care.- Parent Caregiver Hero Award - $1,000 prize: This award honors a caregiver who has gone above and beyond in caring for their child with special needs or a chronic illness, highlighting their unwavering dedication as a parent and caregiver.- Veteran Caregiver Hero Award - $1,000 prize: The Veteran Caregiver Hero Award is designed to honor the remarkable dedication and commitment of a veteran caregiver and their care recipient within the Carewell community, recognizing their unique challenges and contributions.As caregiver advocates dedicated to improving the lives of caregivers, Carewell initiated the Carewell Caregiver Awards to shine a spotlight on this often unnoticed workforce. These awards not only honor family caregivers but also underscore the urgent need for caregiver support.“We are honored to partner with Carewell to celebrate the selfless commitment and unwavering devotion of family caregivers,” said Jeff Dietrich, Attends Director of Marketing.“We design our products to help users sleep comfortably through the night, to care for healthy skin, and to maintain discretion and dignity. And we understand the challenges family caregivers face finding a product that works, so Attends offers a full assortment of premium products ranging from youth to bariatric sizes.”To nominate an exceptional, unpaid family caregiver, please visit . You can nominate yourself or someone you know who exemplifies the spirit of caregiving. Nominations are open until November 17, 2023, and the winners will be announced on February 16, 2024.About Carewell: Carewell is the leading e-commerce marketplace designed to improve the lives of caregivers and their families. With more than 10,500 affordable and expert-vetted home health products, 24/7 customer support, and a library of resources, we simplify the shopping experience and provide personalized service to make caregivers' lives easier and help people age gracefully. Founded in 2017 by Bianca Padilla and Jon Magolnick after experiencing the lack of support available to caregivers, Carewell was named one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in Retail of 2021; included in Forbes' Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022, and ranked 74th on the Inc. 5000 2021 list of the fast-growing private companies in America. For more information on Carewell, please visit .About Attends: Based in Raleigh, NC, USA, Attindas Hygiene Partners brings together a portfolio of companies including Attends Healthcare Products, Associated Hygienic Products, and HDIS in North America, and Laboratorios Indas and Attends Healthcare AB in Europe. Attindas designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products for US, Canada, Europe and export markets worldwide. The company's main business lines include adult incontinence and infant diapers, among other products, for the healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels under its well-known brands including Attends, Incopack, Indasec, Chelino, Comfees, and Reassure. Attindas additionally supplies a wide range of private label brands for retailers in North America and Europe. Learn more at .

