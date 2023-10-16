KRAIBURG TPE Americas Will Exhibit At Plastimagen 2023 In Mexico City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KRAIBURG TPE a leading specialist in thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), showcases its latest sustainable TPE recycled compounds at Plastimagen 2023 in Mexico City.

- Alberto Oba, Sales and Marketing Director for KRAIBURG TPE AmericasBUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KRAIBURG TPE will be at Plastimagen 2023, where it will showcase new product solutions designed exclusively for the US and Latin American market, including thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content . What's special about them? For the first time, customers will be able to take advantage of different compounds with high levels of recycling derived from post-industrial or post-consumer waste streams. Additionally, these variants span a wide range of Shore A hardness values, offering various bonding capabilities to polypropylene (PP).From its headquarters in Buford, Georgia (USA), the thermoplastic elastomer manufacturer is thus responding to the growing demand in the United States and Latin America sales region by providing 'ready-to-use' solutions. As part of KRAIBURG TPE's participation in the conference program, they will be conducting a Technical Talk on“Sustainable TPEs for Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Markets”. This talk will be presented by Juan Espinosa, Product and Application Engineering Manager at KRAIBURG TPE Americas.Alberto Oba, Director of Sales and Marketing at KRAIBURG TPE Americas, comments, 'We welcome and are excited about the opportunity not only to connect with key OEMs and processors, but also to present our sustainable thermoplastic elastomer solutions for all customers and assist them in achieving their business goals, this series represents a substantial stride in our efforts to contribute significantly to the circular economy”.This year, the global TPE provider will showcase a new line of recycled content products that expands the THERMOLAST® R compound group and enables the achievement of a high recycling rate. Unlike the already established products, these solutions also surpass 50% in materials with different Shore A hardness. This marks a significant milestone in the development of innovative compounds with adhesive properties. Through this launch, KRAIBURG TPE addresses market needs and the growing demand for eco-friendly materials with post-industrial recycled content (PIR) or post-consumer recycled content (PCR). These compounds align with customers' sustainability vision and assist them in reaching their own goals in this field.Highlights of the new product lines:. The RC/UV/AM series is designed for automotive exterior applications with adhesion to PP and features a post-industrial recycled content of 30-50%. These compounds are suitable for UV resistance applications, support carbon footprint reduction, and are available in black. They come in various hardness options ranging from 65 to 90 Shore A.. The RC/FG/AM series consists of thermoplastic elastomers with recycled content, designed for automotive interior applications with adhesion to PP. They offer post-industrial recycled content of up to 41%, depending on the desired hardness. These compounds meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers while supporting carbon footprint reduction and fulfilling emissions, fogging, and odor requirements. They are available in different hardness options ranging from 65 to 85 Shore A.. The Universal PCR TPE is available with post-consumer recycled content of up to 44% and is designed for consumer and industrial market applications. These materials offer multiple usage possibilities for applications requiring adhesion to PP. They come in a wide range of potential hardness options, from 40 to 90 Shore A, and are available in gray, with the option to be colored in various ways.For more information on how KRAIBURG TPE Americas can assist in enhancing your process and manufacturing of parts, please visit booth 2346!For a meeting during Plastimagen 2023 from November 7th to 10th, please reach out directly to .About KRAIBURG TPEKRAIBURG TPE ( ) is a global manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers. since its establishment in 2001 as a subsidiary of the historic KRAIBURG Group, founded in 1947, KRAIBURG TPE has been a pioneer in TPE compounds and is now the industry leader.With production centers in Germany, the United States, and Malaysia, the company offers a wide range of compounds for applications in the automotive, industrial, consumer, and strictly regulated medical sectors. The established product lines THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX®, and For Tec E® are processed through injection molding or extrusion, providing numerous processing and product design advantages to manufacturers. KRAIBURG TPE showcases innovative capabilities, a genuine customer-centric approach, customized product solutions, and reliable service. The company is certified according to ISO 50001 at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications across all global sites. In 2022, KRAIBURG TPE generated sales of 277 million euros with around 680 employees worldwide.

