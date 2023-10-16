Wine Guardian Announces New Luxury Wine Cabinet Configurations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wine Guardian Enoteca Multi-Zone Wine Cabinet

NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wine Guardian, the leader in wine cooling technology, has launched several new shelving configurations for their line of luxury wine cabinets .The configurations were developed through interviews and discussions with actual wine collectors to determine optimal layouts depending upon use cases and preferences:. Aficionado Style – Ideal for those looking for a blend of storage and display space, perfect for showcasing key bottles in a collection.. Connoisseur Style – For those that want bulk storage but also like to show off their collection“label forward.”. Enoteca Style – Tailored for those who wish to proudly display their wine collection. The Enoteca Style cabinet contains all label forward storage shelves, giving you your very own "wine library.”. Ultimate Storage – Created for those who want a cabinet purely to optimize storage capacity.All configurations are available for both their Multi- and Single-Zone wine cabinets. These luxury wine cabinets can be purchased directly on Wine Guardian's shop page . The cabinets can either be added directly to cart or configured to personal preferences.For more information, contact Wine Guardian .

