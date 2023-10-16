The Catholic Community Foundation Celebrates Serving 40 Years In The Diocese Of Phoenix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Most Reverend Bishop John P. DolanTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Catholic Community Foundation has reached a major milestone and are celebrating their 40th year of serving religious, educational, and charitable objectives in the Diocese of Phoenix. As a private 501(c)(3) not-for-profit financial and Canonical institution, the mission of the Catholic Community Foundation is to encourage compassionate, charitable giving to provide sustainable support for those who serve in the Diocese of Phoenix community.“Be assured that the Catholic Community Foundation continues to be your trusted charitable source that encourages faithful and sustainable financial giving here in our diocese." – The Most Reverend Bishop John P. Dolan, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of PhoenixFounded in 1983, the Catholic Community Foundation has occupied a unique place among Arizona philanthropic organizations by providing a source through which donors can make living and testamentary gifts to benefit their charitable objectives and sustain the works of parishes, schools, agencies, and outreach programs of the Diocese. Created by Bishop Thomas O'Brien to provide ongoing financial support for Catholic education and other ministries, the Catholic Community Foundation has grown to include many other initiatives yet remains true to its Catholic mission to carry on the work of Christ by fostering philanthropy.The Catholic Community Foundation is the Diocese of Phoenix's key resource to providing long-term financial sustainability for parishes, schools, ministries, and nonprofits. – Deacon James Carabajal, Catholic Community Foundation CEOBuilding Until Christ ReturnsFrom humble beginnings to the robust range of programs now offered, the Catholic Community Foundation is the trusted organization for faith-filled charitable giving. The Foundation's structure fosters a culture of accountability and transparency. The Catholic Community Foundation specializes in endowment and grant fund management, as well as estate planning . By providing philanthropic services customized to individual charitable goals, the Foundation assists donors and organizations in ensuring a promising financial future. As a publicly supported charity, the Catholic Community Foundation manages financial resources in an ethical manner so that donated funds are used for their intended purposes-forever.About the Catholic Community Foundation:The Catholic Community Foundation is a non-profit, independent charitable foundation that supports the religious, educational, and charitable objectives of the Diocese of Phoenix. Founded in 1983, the Foundation provides a source through which donors can make living and testamentary gifts to benefit their charitable objectives and sustain the works of parishes, schools, agencies, and outreach programs of the diocese. For 40 years the Catholic Community Foundation specializes in endowment and grant fund management, as well as estate planning. Learn more at ccfphx.

