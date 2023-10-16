Thais As Collateral Damage Of Hamas-Israel War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) BANGKOK – Buddhist-majority Thailand's new prime minister flew to Palestinian-friendly Malaysia and reached out to other Muslim nations amid hopes for the release of 17 impoverished Thai laborers held by Hamas, who already slaughtered 28 of them during its assault in Israel.

Weeping families in bleak rural Thai villages said their ill-fated relatives went to Israel to pay off family debts or upgrade their meager existence.

Relatives in Thailand went to local shines and conducted ceremonies mixing Buddhist, Hindu, and animist beliefs, hoping for metaphysical help for their trapped loved ones and the deceased.

“We have a lot of debts, and working abroad pays better than in Thailand,” said worried Kanyarat Suriyasri, after hearing her husband Owat Suriyasri, 40, was seized as a hostage.

Owat has labored in Israel since 2021, stacking shekels to build a house in Thailand for Kanyarat and their two kids.

“I would hug him and say: 'I've missed you, I won't let you anywhere far away again',” she told a wire agency news service.

“I hope he survives,” Wannida Ma-asa said bluntly about her husband Anucha Angkaew, who was snatched from an Israeli avocado farm.

Suphatra Asanok, 28, said“a senior [Buddhist] monk told us to hold a rite to worship our ancestors,” to thank them for protecting her boyfriend Phadung Buddmo, 26.

He survived two bullets in his back during a Hamas assault on a farmworkers' camp, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thailand's dead have yet to be flown home for cremation or burial.

“Since most Israeli security and emergency personnel have been dispatched to battle areas, there are not many able to assist in retrieving dead bodies,” the Post said.

More than 7,000 terrified Thai workers in Israel want to evacuate to Thailand, but an additional 23,000 hope to remain there.

Some men did not want to leave Israel because they needed to reimburse hundreds of dollars owed to Thai middlemen who helped them get work on farms and construction crews in the desert.