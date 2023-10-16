Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
10/16/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - Ivanhoe Mines : Congratulates Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines, and Founder and Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric, Robert Friedland on receiving Mongolia's Order of the Polar Star. The award celebrates Friedland's leadership in the discovery and development of the tier-one Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold complex, one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world, as well as his many valuable contributions to Mongolia's mining industry. Ivanhoe Mines shares T.IVN are trading up $0.07 at $11.02.
