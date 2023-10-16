(MENAFN- Baystreet) Global Water Resources Turns 20!

Phoenix-based Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) watched its shares eke out gains Monday , a pure-play water resource management company, celebrates its 20 year anniversary of providing Total Water Management (TWM) to Arizona communities.

Global Water's award-winning TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

“Since our founding, our primary mission has been to implement the principles of TWM to allow for sustainable growth within our service areas through the aggregation and effective management of water and wastewater utilities,” stated Global Water president and CEO, Ron Fleming.“Through the concerted efforts of our dedicated teams across all segments of our operations, the communities we serve have realized the benefits of consolidation, regionalization, and proactive environmental stewardship.”

“Global Water's TWM approach, to quote this morning's news release,“helps preserve groundwater resources and supports long-term water supply planning, which includes Arizona's 100-year assured water supply requirement for new subdivisions.”

Since 2017, the company has acquired and integrated 12 utilities, bringing its total owned and operated utilities to 29 across the state's three largest counties: Maricopa, Pima and Pinal. Global Water's total active residential, commercial and industrial connections recently reached more than 60,000, making it one of the largest integrated water and wastewater service providers in the state.

GWRS shares were up 2.5 cents to $10.15.

