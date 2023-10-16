Baku Marks TURKSOY's 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) turns
thirty this year.
Spectacular gala concert has been held at Heydar Aliyev Center
with the support of the Culture Ministry to mark TURKSOY's 30th
anniversary, Azernews reports.
Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Issues,
Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential Administration
Farah Aliyeva, read the congratulatory letter of the Azerbaijani
president Ilham Aliyev, addressed to the participants of the
ceremonial event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY.
TURKSOY Secretary General expressed his gratitude to the
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in organizing
events dedicated to the anniversary of the organization and for
always being with the Turkic world. He also commemorated the memory
of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is
celebrated this year.
"We are very pleased to celebrate TURKSOY's 30th anniversary in
Baku. Festive evenings have been previously held held in Almaty,
Bishkek, Tashkent and Ashgabat, in honor of the organization's 30th
anniversary", said Sultan Raev.
"A number of events are being held this year in honor of the
TURKSOY anniversary, reflecting the history, culture and traditions
of the Turkic world, our common spiritual world. For thirty years,
we have shown the whole world that we are always together and will
follow this glorious path. The twenty-first century is the century
of the Turkic world. Long live Azerbaijan and the Turkic world!",he
added.
Next, People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev, People's Artists Polad
Bulbuloglu, Shafiga Mammadova, Nurettin Mehdikhanli, Faig
Sujaddinov, People's Artists Farhad Khalilov and Sakit Mammadov
were awarded with the Sharaf medal.
The event continued with the performances of vocalists, music
groups and dance ensembles from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
The concert program ended with the composition "Azerbaijan -
Odlar Yurdu" with the participation of all collectives and
soloists.
The event participants got acquainted with the exhibition
organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY at the
Heydar Aliyev Center.
Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings during 1992 in Baku
and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan
declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural
framework.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the
UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon
signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and
Turkiye.
