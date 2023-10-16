Bp Holds 'Build Your Future' Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli,
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline
projects – TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX,
ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, ONGCVidesh– today hosted an
event to celebrate the results of yet another successful year of
the 'Build Your Future' project, Azernews reports.
This initiative, which has been supported by bp and its
co-venturers for seven years, aims to specifically train apt
children from disadvantaged families in preparation for university
admission.
This seventh phase of the project supported 60 eleventh grade
students selected from the Garadagh, Kurdamir, Ujar, Agdash,
Yevlakh, Hajigabul, Samukh and Goranboy districts. The vast
majority of participants completed the training programme
successfully with outstanding results: 54 admitted to higher
educational institutions and four to colleges. Two of the
participants scored over 600 and four over 500 at the entrance
exams.
The project is part of bp's and its co-venturers' commitment to
enhancing capacity-building and social development in the
neighbouring communities. The extensive training programme focuses
on such subjects and activities that guide children towards
university admission. In addition, the project provides
participants with psychological support and helps their social
integration.
To date, the project has benefited around 500 disadvantaged
families representing various communities in the Garadagh,
Kurdamir, Ujar, Agdash, Yevlakh, Hajigabul, Samukh and Goranboy
districts.
In total, some 463 young talented people out of 542 participants
in the seven phases of the project – around 85%, have been
successful, meeting the requirements of the higher school entrance
exams and becoming students at various universities.
Addressing today's event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice
president for the Caspian region, communications and external
affairs, said:
“This is one of our favourite projects which fully fits our own
sustainability objectives. It supports young talented people who we
believe will build not only their own future but alsohelp boost
their communities' livelihoods. We are proud to have provided
opportunities to date for more than 500 young people from
vulnerable families to become university students. We hope the
journey they have started from our project will lead them to their
best lifetime occupation.”
The total value of the seven phases of the project is around 2
million AZN ($1.2 million) (including around 251,000 AZN ($148,000)
spent for phase 7) with the duration of one year for each
phase.
The project is implemented by the 'Build Your Future' LLC.
