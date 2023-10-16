This Year, 15 New Vegetable Storage Facilities Completed In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, 15 new vegetable storage facilities were completed in Ukraine.

This was stated by Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, during a press conference at the Ukraine-Uninform Media Center.

"This year, 15 new vegetable storage facilities were completed in Ukraine, but this is still not enough for long-term storage," he said.

Solomchuk noted that over the past few months, vegetable prices in Ukraine have fallen significantly, but due to the lack of vegetable storage facilities, we should expect them to rise in the spring of 2024.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian farmers grew 1.45 million tons of vegetables in 2023. At the same time, the Ministry does not expect a rapid rise in vegetable prices this year, but does not rule out seasonal fluctuations.