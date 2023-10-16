More Than UAH 11B Raised In Budgets Via Prozorrole Auctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of UAH 11.04 billion has been raised towards Ukraine's various-level budgets via auctions in the ProZorro system since the beginning of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by ProZorro JSC on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“More than UAH 11 billion has been raised in the various-level budgets via online auctions held in the ProZorro system since January 1, 2023. More than 13.8 thousand bids were completed during that period,” the report states.

Following the data from the ProZorro system, most revenues came from the sale of the assets of insolvent banks (UAH 4.29 billion), bankruptcy case auctions (UAH 2.39 billion), small privatization auctions related to state and municipal property (UAH 2.36 billion), land transactions (UAH 832 million), the sale of property and assets (UAH 759 million).

Most auctions were related to the lease of state and municipal property (4,921), land transactions (3,714), and the lease of railway cars (1,330).

As of October 16, 2023, more than 4.7 thousand available online auctions were listed in the ProZorro system.