Ukraine's Winter Crop Plantations To Reduce By 20% This Year MP Solomchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Ukrainian farmers are expected to sow 20% less winter crops compared to last year due to the lack of financing.

The relevant statement was made by Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, Member of Parliament Dmytro Solomchuk during a press conference at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“Farmers are sowing less winter crops due to the lack of financial resources. This figure [the area of plantations – Ed.] will be 20% lower compared to last year,” Solomchuk told.

In his words, reduced winter crop plantations will cause a decline in Ukraine's wheat harvest next year.

In order to resolve this issue, Solomchuk submitted a proposal to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to create a special fund intended to purchase wheat from Ukrainian farmers. This would allow producers to raise additional funds for the sowing campaign, Solomchuk explained.

A reminder that, as of October 10, 2023, a total of 3.7 million hectares in Ukraine were already sown with winter crops.