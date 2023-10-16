Azerbaijan, Russia Reach Agreement On Strengthening Co-Op In Standardization Sphere

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan and
Russia have reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation in
the field of standardization and metrology, Trend reports.
According to the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer
Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan,
head of the State Service Mammad Abbasbeyli met with a delegation
led by head of the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and
Metrology of the Russian Federation (Rosstandart) Anton Shalayev in
Baku, Azerbaijan.
The parties agreed to provide access to more than 39,000
documents stored in the Russian Federal Information Fund on
Standards in order to directly apply the new standards in
Azerbaijan.
In addition, the parties agreed on joint activities towards the
creation of new laboratories and improvement of existing
laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute.
The meeting highlighted the importance of transition to digital
technologies in the relevant areas, digitalization of work
processes and creation of automated information systems, as well as
exchange of experience between the countries.
The head of Rosstandart, Anton Shalayev, said that the
implementation of joint projects in the relevant sphere would
contribute to the development of cooperative relations between the
agencies.
