Azerbaijan, Russia Reach Agreement On Strengthening Co-Op In Standardization Sphere

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan and Russia have reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation in the field of standardization and metrology, Trend reports.

According to the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, head of the State Service Mammad Abbasbeyli met with a delegation led by head of the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Russian Federation (Rosstandart) Anton Shalayev in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to provide access to more than 39,000 documents stored in the Russian Federal Information Fund on Standards in order to directly apply the new standards in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the parties agreed on joint activities towards the creation of new laboratories and improvement of existing laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute.

The meeting highlighted the importance of transition to digital technologies in the relevant areas, digitalization of work processes and creation of automated information systems, as well as exchange of experience between the countries.

The head of Rosstandart, Anton Shalayev, said that the implementation of joint projects in the relevant sphere would contribute to the development of cooperative relations between the agencies.