Azerbaijani Cadets Of Warrant Officers Training Course Take Military Oath (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.
The Training and
Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army hosted a military
oath-taking ceremony for the cadets enrolled in the level of
secondary education (warrant officer training course) in the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev, and the Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed
their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, was honored by observing a minute of silence. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor
Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, welcomed the ceremony
participants and wished success to the cadets during their studies
and in their future service.
Lieutenant General Piriyev spoke about the attention of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the
development of the educational system, the positive results of the
reforms in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army,
as well as the work done in the direction of adapting the
Azerbaijan Army to the Turkish model.
Then the cadets took the military oath on the parade ground.
The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military
personnel.
