President Of Northern Cyprus Visits International Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation (PHOTO) UPDATE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added (first version published at 15:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation office in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, Ersin Tatar met with the President of the Foundation, Gunay Efendiyeva.

Efendiyeva informed Ersin Tatar about the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

At the end, gifts were presented to the president and his wife.

Ersin Tatar paid a visit to Azerbaijan on October 12 on a visit. Days of Culture of Northern Cyprus were held in Baku on October 13-14. His visit to Azerbaijan ended today.