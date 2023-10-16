President Of Northern Cyprus Visits International Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation (PHOTO) UPDATE

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added (first version published at
15:09)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. President of the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar visited the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation office in
Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Within the framework of the visit, Ersin Tatar met with the
President of the Foundation, Gunay Efendiyeva.
Efendiyeva informed Ersin Tatar about the activities of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.
At the end, gifts were presented to the president and his
wife.
Ersin Tatar paid a visit to Azerbaijan on October 12 on a visit.
Days of Culture of Northern Cyprus were held in Baku on October
13-14. His visit to Azerbaijan ended today.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107250574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.