EU Envoy To Visit Kazakhstan To Familiarize With Its Transportation Development, Logistics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. The Hors Classe
Adviser, Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the
European Commission, Henrik Hololei, will visit Kazakhstan on
October 18–21, 2023, said the official representative of the Kazakh
MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.
"During the visit, the EU representative will hold meetings with
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nazira Nurbayeva, Vice Minister
of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Malik
Olzhabekov, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, General
Director of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, and Chairman
of Kazakhstan Railways JSC," he said.
According to him, the representative of the European Commission
will also visit the cities of Aktau and Almaty, where he will meet
with representatives of local authorities and businesses and will
also get acquainted with the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.
"The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the
development of the transport and logistics sector in Kazakhstan and
discuss the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
study on sustainable transport links between Europe and Central
Asia, as well as the progress in implementing these
recommendations. The visit is a preparatory stage for the Investor
Forum, which is planned for January 2024 in Brussels," he
added.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107250573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.