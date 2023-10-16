EU Envoy To Visit Kazakhstan To Familiarize With Its Transportation Development, Logistics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. The Hors Classe Adviser, Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission, Henrik Hololei, will visit Kazakhstan on October 18–21, 2023, said the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

"During the visit, the EU representative will hold meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nazira Nurbayeva, Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, General Director of Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, and Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways JSC," he said.

According to him, the representative of the European Commission will also visit the cities of Aktau and Almaty, where he will meet with representatives of local authorities and businesses and will also get acquainted with the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

"The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the development of the transport and logistics sector in Kazakhstan and discuss the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) study on sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia, as well as the progress in implementing these recommendations. The visit is a preparatory stage for the Investor Forum, which is planned for January 2024 in Brussels," he added.