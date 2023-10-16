Uzbekistan, UNWTO To Adopt Road Map For Enhanced Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan
and the World Tourist Organization of the United Nations (UNWTO)
agreed on the adoption of a joint roadmap for the practical
implementation of the planned solutions for the development of
bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
The announcement came after a meeting on October 16 in Samarkand
between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UNWTO
Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili as part of the UNWTO's 25th
General Assembly.
During the discussion, the parties discussed the extension of
diverse cooperation for the development of Uzbekistan's tourism
potential.
It was underlined that the involvement of high-level delegations
from over 140 countries in the world in the event demonstrates a
growing interest in Uzbekistan as a center of global and regional
tourism.
Meanwhile, the UNWTO's 25th General Assembly will be held in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 16 to October 20.
The UNWTO-organized Investment Forum is intended to draw
attention to a number of key commercial agreements on the
presentation of lands and projects with high investment potential
in all areas of Uzbekistan.
In the meantime, Uzbekistan has been elected to the UNWTO
Affiliate Members Committee for the years 2023-2027. This
committee, which includes over 500 private firms and tourism
organisations from across the world, offers numerous potential for
the growth of this industry in Uzbekistan.
