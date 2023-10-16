Kuwait FM Receives Invitation From Egyptian President To The Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a handwritten letter from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad AL-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The letter is an invitation to His Highness the Amir to attend the international-regional summit aimed at addressing the recent developments relating to the Palestinian issue, to be held in Cairo on October 21st.

The letter was handed over to Kuwait Foreign Minister Shaikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah during a meeting today with Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout.(end)

