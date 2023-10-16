Amir Sends Condolences To Hungarian President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to President of Hungary HE Katalin Novak on the death of former Hungarian President Laszlo Solyom.

