Hygiene Awareness And Rising Waste Generation Drive Global Trash Bags Market Growth

The global trash bags market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a size of US$ 11.3 billion in 2022. This growth trend is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach US$ 17.6 billion by 2028, displaying a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during the period 2023-2028.

Trash bags, made from polyethylene, play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in various settings. They are designed to hold waste securely, offering strength, tear resistance, and protection against chemicals and moisture. These lightweight and cost-effective bags are essential for managing wet and dry waste, including food scraps, and are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces worldwide. Trash bags also find applications in storing small and loose items while keeping them waterproof.

Market Trends:

Several key factors are driving the growth of the trash bags market:

Key Market Segmentation:

The global trash bags market is segmented based on type, material, size, distribution channel, and end-user.

Types of Trash Bags:



Drawstring Bags

Star Sealed Bags Others

Materials:



High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Bio-Degradable Polyethylene Others

Sizes:



3 to 13 Gallons

13 to 50 Gallons Above 50 Gallons

Distribution Channels:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

End Users:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Regional Insights:

The global trash bags market is analyzed across regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, driven by factors such as rapid industrialization, government policies, and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the trash bags market include Berry Global Inc., Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.), Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group Corporation, International Plastics Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco (Pvt) Ltd., Novolex, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Poly-America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Products, The Clorox Company, and Universal Plastic Bags.

