Author Freddie Woods Wilson Shares Her Inspirational Journey Of Perseverance And Faith In Debut Book

A Divine Connection: Experiencing a Moment - Keep Pushing Forward

Discover an insightful message of hope and determination that lie within the pages of this invigorating memoir

In "A Divine Connection: Experiencing a Moment - Keep Pushing Forward ", author Freddie Woods Wilson takes readers on a heartfelt journey through the challenges and victories of her career in education. With unwavering determination and a deep commitment to her students, Wilson's story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of pushing forward."A Divine Connection" offers a glimpse into the life of Freddie Woods Wilson, a Louisiana native who has dedicated her life to teaching and helping children learn. Her journey began as a substitute teacher in Germany in 1992 and has taken her through various school districts, eventually leading her back to the United States. Along the way, she faced numerous trials and tribulations, including injustices and discouraging events in the workplace.In her book, Wilson candidly chronicles the struggles she encountered throughout her teaching career. However, the heart of her story lies in her unwavering resolve to persevere despite adversity. Through her experiences, Wilson imparts valuable lessons that resonate not only with educators but with professionals from all walks of life. Her story serves as an inspiration for anyone facing challenges and seeking the strength to keep moving forward.Freddie Woods Wilson's journey began in Minden, Louisiana, where she grew up and attended Webster Memorial C.M.E. Methodist Church. It was there that she embraced her faith and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior at an early age. Freddie faced adversity in her personal life, becoming a widow at a young age and later finding love again, marrying US Army SSG. Cleveland C. Wilson, a retired military veteran.Beyond her writing, Freddie is an active member of her community, volunteering with the military community, a member of the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference, and a student at Carolina College of Biblical Studies. She enjoys singing, reading, and writing, and she is an active and faithful member of the Congregation and the Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) Ministry. Wilson is also a member of the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA)."A Divine Connection: Experiencing a Moment - Keep Pushing Forward" is Freddie Woods Wilson's first book, a poignant account of her journey that is sure to inspire and uplift readers.Join Freddie Woods Wilson on her inspirational voyage of perseverance and faith by getting a copy of "A Divine Connection: Experiencing a Moment - Keep Pushing Forward" on Amazon , Barnes & Nobles and other leading book retailers worldwide, and visiting her author website at .

