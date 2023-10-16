Benchmark Gensuite Integrates European Sustainability Reporting Standard Within CSRD Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Benchmark Gensuite is thrilled to announce the seamless integration of the ESRS into its award-winning sustainability platform.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmark Gensuite, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is thrilled to announce the seamless integration of the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) into its award-winning sustainability platform. This integration , build into the platform's Disclosure Director module, was showcased in a virtual event on October 12th, as a follow-up the product launch event on September 26th in Cambridge, UK. This successful global event featured over 100 attendees, representing companies throughout Europe, North America, and Latin America, and will be followed up by two more upcoming virtual events in November and December.The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) , driven by the European Union, represents a groundbreaking shift in sustainability reporting by establishing rigorous standards that promote transparency and accountability in corporate reporting. With reporting obligations imminent, businesses worldwide are preparing for the inaugural reporting period, mandated for many in 2025 based on 2024 performance.The integration of ESRS into the Benchmark Gensuite sustainability platform equips subscribers with the necessary tools to efficiently manage the substantial data management demands of CSRD and extract genuine business value from their sustainability reporting efforts.This integration builds upon Benchmark Gensuite's existing array of embedded frameworks, such as GRI, CDP, SASB, BRSR, and TCFD, while also offering customizable framework options, positioning Benchmark Gensuite as the most comprehensive corporate sustainability reporting capability available in the market today.Key capabilities provided by the integration of ESRS into the Benchmark Gensuite platform include:Automated Workflow: The platform streamlines the complexity of ESRS into an automated workflow, defining materiality, assigning dates and responsibilities, and monitoring data collection progress for complete oversight and control of the reporting process.Data Quality Assurance: Data controls ensure data quality, providing the investment-grade quality and audit trail required by the CSRD.Applicability Sorting: Companies can easily determine and assign materiality based on ESRS clauses that state companies“can,”“may,” or“should” report on topics, ensuring data is collected only where relevant.Workflow Dashboards: Program managers gain instant oversight on data collection progress and can follow up on lagging or overdue data.Organizational Modeling: The detailed organizational model matches reporting obligations to site operational profiles, ensuring that each part of the business reports only on topics material to their activities.Reporting Templates: Built-in ESRS reporting templates allow the generation of reporting output at the push of a button, simplifying corporate reporting and export to other stakeholders.Benchmark Gensuite's focus on addressing ESRS requirements head-on ensures that companies have a practical and effective tool to meet their reporting obligations, delivering tangible business benefits in terms of improved transparency, reliability, and accountability. The ESRS framework is already live and operational within Disclosure Director, actively being used by some of Benchmark Gensuite's leading subscribers.To learn more about Benchmark Gensuite's integration of ESRS and its capabilities, stay tuned for upcoming CSRD reporting solution webinars in November and December and witness it in action firsthand. Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite at benchmarkgensuite .About Benchmark Gensuite®Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform-locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.

