SEVEN SEAS WORLDWIDE EXPLAINS AUSTRALIA's SKILLED MIGRATION PROGRAM

The Australian government are looking to recruit experienced immigrants via its Skilled Migration Program.

ASHFORD, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Due to an increasing skills shortage post-COVID-19, the Australian government are looking to recruit experienced immigrants via its Skilled Migration Program. Those selected will get to live and work in the country permanently. Some of the most in-demand roles include nurses, software programmers, teachers, carers, engineers, chefs, and construction workers.

With over 25 years of experience helping people ship their belongings to Australia, the Seven Seas Worldwide team offers their expertise to answer the fundamental questions someone might have when applying for an Australian skilled visa.

.How do you apply for an Australian skilled visa?:

Australia allocates Skilled Migration visas on a points-based system. The applicant will receive either 0, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 points for each section. The visa pass mark is 65 but does not guarantee an invitation to apply.

After the Skills Assessment, the applicant must submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). If they have enough points, they can then apply via an ImmiAccount, upload the requested documents, and await a decision. Fees begin at AUD 4,640.00.

.How long does the Australian visa application take?:

Some visa applications take longer than others, depending on Australian government policy priorities.

Healthcare professionals and teachers are likely to be approved quicker than those in less in-demand roles. The applicant's chances are also significantly boosted if they already hold an Australian passport but live outside the country.

.What to consider when moving to Australia?:

While enjoying Australia's year-long sunshine, stunning landscapes, and high quality of life is an ambition for many, moving to the other side of the world is a big adjustment.

Things to consider include where to live, how to adjust to Australian culture and the best ways to cope emotionally without friends and family close by.

.How to choose an international removals company?:

Finding a reliable moving company to ship personal effects to Australia can be overwhelming. Look for removalists with plenty of experience and multilingual customer support. And consider the benefits of their shipping services, like whether they handle customs clearance or provide packaging.

About Seven Seas Worldwide:

Seven Seas Worldwide make removals to Australia easy with their unique moving pod, the MoveCube®. It acts as your own dedicated shipping container, protecting your household belongings during long journeys. With over 25 years of experience shipping goods internationally, your prized possessions are in safe hands.

Find more helpful Australia visa advice on Seven Seas Worldwide's blog and get a free online quote .

