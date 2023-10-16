INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 28, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - PCT

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in PureCycle stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

