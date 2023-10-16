Quotemedia Powers Stirlingshire Investments Trading Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced an agreement with Stirlingshire Investments.



Stirlingshire is an exciting market disruptor with a groundbreaking Hybrid Broker-Dealer framework that brings together the most advantageous aspects of the Full-Service Broker-Dealer and Discount Broker-Dealer models, while removing their limitations. By utilizing technology, Stirlingshire is able to dramatically reduce overhead and liability, while tying compensation much closer to performance. The result? A revolutionized industry that is Better for Clients, Better for Advisors.

Pursuant to the agreement QuoteMedia will be incorporating Quotestream® Trader, QuoteMedia's streaming data application complete with trade integration, into Stirlingshire's innovative trading platform. This allows Stirlingshire's network of broker representatives and their retail clients to access real time market data, as well as comprehensive news, research, charting and analysis as part of their trading experience.

“Stirlingshire is dedicated to innovation, and QuoteMedia's leading edge offerings are a perfect fit with our goals,” said Steven Woods, Stirlingshire's Founder & CEO.“Our clientele quite justifiably expects best-in-class products and services from us, and the platform is receiving rave reviews. QuoteMedia's applications and delivery technologies provide up-to-the-second market data and research information, and ensure our correspondent brokers and their customers are able to identify and capitalize on great investment opportunities.”

The partnership is a significant opportunity for QuoteMedia as well, according to QuoteMedia, Ltd. CEO Dave Shworan.

“Stirlingshire's approach is truly innovative, and they are enjoying tremendous early success and growth,” said Shworan.“We are thrilled that they have chosen to incorporate our data and technology solutions, and that we can join them as they revolutionize the brokerage and investment industry. We look forward to a long and exciting partnership.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Avantax, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit .

QuoteMedia Investor Relations

Brendan Hopkins

Email:

Call: (407) 645-5295

Stirlingshire Media Relations

Nicole Cox

Email:

Call: 647-500-2763