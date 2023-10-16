Maritime Surveillance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maritime Surveillance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Maritime surveillance market to hit $31.41 billion by 2027 at 8.0% CAGR, says TBRC's“Maritime Surveillance Global Market Report 2023."

"Maritime surveillance market grows with rising maritime commerce; Asia-Pacific leads the maritime surveillance market share. Key players: Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Saab, Elbit Systems, Kongsberg, Indra, Furuno Electric, Bharat Electronics, SRT Marine Systems."

Maritime Surveillance Market Segments

.By Component: Sensors, Radar, Automatic Identification System (AIS) Receiver, Software, Other Components

.By Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

.By End-User: Defense, Customs, Fisheries, Intelligence, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global maritime surveillance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Maritime surveillance is a procedure that includes both knowledge and awareness of all marine operations. It involves the methodical application of visual, auditory, digital, photographic, or other tools to observe regions, people, or objects in aerospace, cyberspace, the physical world, or other locations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Maritime Surveillance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Maritime Surveillance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Maritime Surveillance Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

