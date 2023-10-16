Cleaning Concepts Wins The 2023 Neighborhood Fave Award From Nextdoor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wins the 2023 Neighborhood Fave award from Nextdoor

Cleaning Concepts, a renowned business in St. Louis, offering maid services, is proud to announce its 2023 Neighborhood Fave award from Nextdoor.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cleaning Concepts, a trusted and locally owned cleaning company in St. Louis, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Neighborhood Fave Award from Nextdoor. This accolade recognizes outstanding local businesses that have consistently received high praise and support from the community.Nextdoor is the leading social networking platform for neighborhoods where residents and neighbors have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite local businesses and services. Cleaning Concepts emerged as the clear winner in the category of cleaning services, demonstrating the strong trust and appreciation the company has earned within the community."Our team is thrilled to receive this award, and It's a true honor to be recognized by our neighbors and customers.” said Jeffrey Marquie, CEO of Cleaning Concepts.“This award reinforces our dedication to serving our neighbors with the highest level of quality and care. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to all the residents who voted for us and continue to support our business." Mr. Marquie concluded.About: Cleaning Concepts is an established and award-winning provider of cleaning services in St. Louis and the nearby region. Founded in 1991, the company boasts over 30 years of experience in the industry. They offer routine, move in/out, and deep cleaning services backed by a 100% guarantee. The company proudly holds an A-Plus Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a testament to their unwavering commitment to maintaining the utmost standards of integrity and professionalism in all aspects of their business operations.

