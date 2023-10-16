Protective Clothing Market Anticipated To Surpass US$16.94 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.77%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global protective clothing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$16.939 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the protective clothing market growth are increasing awareness of safety and health regulations, growing awareness of the benefits of protective clothing, expanding industrialization, and rising industrial accidents and fatalities.Protective clothing is designed to protect the wearer from hazards such as chemicals, heat, flames, and physical impacts. Protective clothing is used in a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and the military. The protective clothing market is also being driven by the growing demand for specialized protective clothing for specific industries and applications. For example, there is a growing demand for flame-retardant clothing for workers in the oil and gas industry and chemical -resistant clothing for workers in the chemical industry.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in February 2022, Troop Comforts Limited, a company under the Ministry of Defense, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to develop smart protective clothing for security personnel.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the global protective clothing market is segmented into flame retardant apparel, chemical defending garments, clean room clothing, mechanical protective clothing, and limited general-use clothing. Mechanical protective clothing is expected to have the highest growth in the global protective clothing market. Developing countries are experiencing rapid economic growth and industrialization, which is driving the demand for mechanical protective clothing in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and mining.Based on end users, the global protective clothing market is divided into oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and government. The healthcare segment is expected to have the highest growth in the coming years. Healthcare facilities are increasingly focusing on infection control to prevent the spread of infections. This is driving the demand for protective clothing for healthcare workers and patients. Governments are imposing stricter regulations on infection control in healthcare facilities. This is driving the demand for protective clothing that meets these regulations.Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global protective clothing market. For instance, India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and its industrial sector is growing rapidly. This is driving the demand for protective clothing in a variety of industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and mining. The rising disposable incomes in India are leading to increased demand for high-quality protective clothing. The Indian government is increasingly focusing on the safety and health of workers. This has led to stricter safety regulations and an increase in awareness of the importance of protective clothing.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the protective clothing market that have been covered include DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., MCR Safety (Acquired by Bunzl Plc), Lakeland Industries, Inc., MSA Safety Inc., 3M, ANSELL LTD., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., ILC Dover LP, and Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the protective clothing market on the following basis:.By TypeoFlame Retardant AppareloChemical Defending GarmentoClean Room ClothingoMechanical protective clothingoLimited General-Use Clothing.By End UseroOil and GasoChemicaloPharmaceuticalsoAerospace and DefenseoHealthcareoGovernment.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.DuPont.Honeywell International Inc..MCR Safety (Acquired by Bunzl Plc).Lakeland Industries, Inc..MSA Safety Inc..3M..ANSELL LTD..Protective Industrial Products, Inc..ILC Dover LP.Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Protective Face Mask Market:.MRO Protective Coatings Market:.Protective Footwear Market:

