NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour Storms Into Houston With An Inspiring Event

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President

The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour goes into Black communities and empowers people by providing data and information about why they should be homeowners

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- More than 1,000 adults and youths attended the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Black Wealth Tour in Houston. The Black community came out to increase their financial literacy while learning steps towards homeownership, property investment, starting a business, and other wealth-building opportunities.

Working with the African American Mayors Association and the National Bar Association, NAREB is sponsoring events in cities nationwide over the next two years. The first stop on the tour was a rousing success in Houston on October 7.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was Honorary Chair of the Houston Wealth Building Day, proclaimed:“I am so inspired this morning by being here and seeing so many people here; any day we are talking about building Black wealth and generational wealth is a good day in the city of Houston.”

With The Power Center brimming with enthusiastic participants, speakers stressed the importance of the workshops, one-on-one consultations, seminars, and other activities that empower Black communities with information that can help them gain wealth. Even the location symbolized the need for economic and social progress: The Power Center building is owned by the Community Collective for Houston, a nonprofit focusing on education, food insecurity, and helping start and sustain Black businesses.

In opening the event, Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB's President and a Houston native, said,“Today is about getting you a home. Today is about gaining wealth. And today is about financial freedom.”

Other speakers included Felicia Guidry, Local Board President of Houston NAREB chapter; Rodney Elis, Harris County Commissioner; Martha Castex-Tatum, Vice Mayor Pro-Tem; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; Ewunike Brady, Wells Fargo; Takasha Francis, Director City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods; Keith Bynum, Director Houston Housing & Community Development; Donald Naylor, President Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc; Dominque Calhoun, President, National Bar Association; Lena Ellis, 2nd Vice President Delta Sigma Theta, Suburban Houston Chapter; NAREB Celebrity Ambassadors Ronnie DeVoe and Marvetta Bozeman; and Pastor Rudy Rasmus Blessing.

Among the Workshops Were:

.What To Do With Your Parent's Home

.Black Men Buy Houses

.Building Good Credit & Leveraging It

.Real Estate Investing

.Explore Careers in Real Estate

.Faith & Civic Leaders Roundtables

.Seller Options in Today's Market

.Where Is The Money: Down Payment

.Sellers & Buyers Assistance Programs

Each Black Wealth Tour Event includes similar workshops and one-on-one counseling on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate. The tour includes Birmingham (11/11/23), Charlotte (3/2/24), Mt. Vernon (4/13/24), Little Rock 6/8/24), New Orleans (8/3/24), Atlanta (11/9/24), Miramar (3/25), Beverly Hills, MO (6/25) and Los Angeles (8/25). Moreover, on April 13, 2024, the goal is to have more than 100 NAREB chapters across the country host Building Black Wealth Tour events in their locations; 90 have committed so far. For the complete list, visit

The Black homeownership rate is under 45 percent and lags behind every other ethnic group. The inventory shortage in America and the lack of affordable homes exacerbate this issue even more. NAREB's State of Housing in Black America report found that approximately two million Black Americans in the U.S. have the credit scores and income to qualify for mortgages, but they have not become homeowners. The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour goes into communities and empowers people by providing data and information about why they should be homeowners.

“Our goal is to end disparities and help Black communities thrive,” said Dr. Rose.“The Building Black Wealth Tour will provide community members with critical data, information, and advice. We will inform community members about homeownership opportunities, estate planning, and investing. We want Black families and individuals to have access to cutting-edge tools that can help them take the next step.”

Learn more about the tour at

(For print or broadcast interviews with NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose, contact Michael Frisby, /202-625-4328)

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®'s mission/vision embedded goal,“Democracy in Housing.”

